Updated list of DCPA cancellations, postponements

The Denver runs of 'The Book of Mormon,' 'The Band's Visit,' 'Mean Girls' and 'The SpongeBob Musical' have been canceled.

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the postponement of the upcoming production of Disney's The Lion King along with several show cancellations.

The Lion King had been scheduled to perform at the Buell Theatre in Denver from May 13 to June 14.

The DCPA says it is working to secure new dates for The Lion King and That Golden Girls Show. Ticket holders will be notified in the future of their ticketing options once new dates are confirmed.

The DCPA has also canceled the Denver runs of The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, Choir Boy, Improvised Shakespeare, Mean Girls, The SpongeBob Musical and Until the Flood.

With the loss of shows, educational classes, school programs, rental events and fundraisers, the non-profit DCPA reduced staffing costs by more than 50% through a combination of layoffs, unpaid leave, reduced hours, salary reductions and other benefit reductions.

"While drastic, our goal is to make smart decisions now in order to recover from our deficit and be set up for a full lineup of programming in our 2021/22 season," said the DCPA in a statement. "These reductions will allow us to cut our staffing expenses by more than half while still maintaining essential business functions."

"Already we have taken swift action to reduce schedules of hourly employees, implement a hiring freeze, and eliminate non-essential expenses including travel, memberships, discretionary purchases. However, these are not enough to overcome the financial gap," said the DCPA.

POSTPONED EVENTS

Disney’s The Lion King

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top

That Golden Girls Show

My Fair Lady

Theater of the Mind

2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company Season

CANCELED EVENTS

SHOWS

The Book of Mormon

Choir Boy

The Band's Visit

Improvised Shakespeare

Mean Girls

The SpongeBob Musical

Until the Flood

EVENTS

Saturday Night Alive

Women with Hattitude

Seawell Ballroom events

EDUCATION

Spring Education classes (all ages)

Summer Education classes (all ages)

2020/21 Theatre for Young Audiences production

Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards

Shakespeare in the Parking Lot Spring Tour

In response to the financial impacts of COVID-19 on the DCPA, Box Office staffing and hours have been reduced. The public is encouraged to visit DenverCenter.org for ticket concerns or call 303-893-4100 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.