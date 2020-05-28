x
DCPA Theatre Company cancels 2020/21 season

The Denver return of 'A Christmas Carol' will not be happening this holiday season.
Credit: Adams Viscom
"A Christmas Carol" at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Photo by Adams Viscom.

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the cancellation of its 2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company season.

The new season from the DCPA Theatre Company, the producing regional theatre arm of DCPA, was expected to kick off Sept. 18 with a production of Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous.

The company's beloved production of A Christmas Carol was scheduled to open Nov. 25, after a one-year absence, at the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre.

With these nine canceled DCPA Theatre Company productions, the DCPA has now postponed or cancelled 25 shows, two fundraisers, hundreds of classes and numerous events.

Canceled DCPA Theatre Company 2020/21 Season

  • Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous
    Sept. 18 - Oct. 25, 2020
    Jones Theatre
  • Light Up the Sky
    Oct. 2 - Nov. 1, 2020
    Space Theatre
  • A Christmas Carol
    Nov. 25 - Dec. 27, 2020
    Wolf Theatre
  • The Children
    Jan. 8 - Feb. 14, 2021
    Jones Theatre
  • World Premiere: In the Upper Room
    Jan. 22 - Feb. 28, 2021
    Space Theatre
  • World Premiere: Rattlesnake Kate
    Feb. 5 - May 14, 2021
    Wolf Theatre
  • Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
    Apr. 2 - May 16, 2021
    Jones Theatre
  • Emma
    Apr. 23 - May 23, 2021
    Wolf Theatre
  • Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles
    May 14 - June 13, 2021
    Space Theatre

The Broadway adaptation of Harper’s Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird is still scheduled to be performed at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House from July 13 to Aug. 1, 2021.

The stage adaption, written by playwright Aaron Sorkin, will be directed by Bartlett Sher and star Emmy-Award winner Richard Thomas in the role of Atticus Finch.

