DCPA Theatre Company cancels 2020/21 season

The Denver return of 'A Christmas Carol' will not be happening this holiday season.

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the cancellation of its 2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company season.

The new season from the DCPA Theatre Company, the producing regional theatre arm of DCPA, was expected to kick off Sept. 18 with a production of Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous.

The company's beloved production of A Christmas Carol was scheduled to open Nov. 25, after a one-year absence, at the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre.

With these nine canceled DCPA Theatre Company productions, the DCPA has now postponed or cancelled 25 shows, two fundraisers, hundreds of classes and numerous events.

Canceled DCPA Theatre Company 2020/21 Season

Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous

Sept. 18 - Oct. 25, 2020

Jones Theatre

Sept. 18 - Oct. 25, 2020 Jones Theatre Light Up the Sky

Oct. 2 - Nov. 1, 2020

Space Theatre

Oct. 2 - Nov. 1, 2020 Space Theatre A Christmas Carol

Nov. 25 - Dec. 27, 2020

Wolf Theatre

Nov. 25 - Dec. 27, 2020 Wolf Theatre The Children

Jan. 8 - Feb. 14, 2021

Jones Theatre

Jan. 8 - Feb. 14, 2021 Jones Theatre World Premiere: In the Upper Room

Jan. 22 - Feb. 28, 2021

Space Theatre

Jan. 22 - Feb. 28, 2021 Space Theatre World Premiere: Rattlesnake Kate

Feb. 5 - May 14, 2021

Wolf Theatre

Feb. 5 - May 14, 2021 Wolf Theatre Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Apr. 2 - May 16, 2021

Jones Theatre

Apr. 2 - May 16, 2021 Jones Theatre Emma

Apr. 23 - May 23, 2021

Wolf Theatre

Apr. 23 - May 23, 2021 Wolf Theatre Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles

May 14 - June 13, 2021

Space Theatre

The Broadway adaptation of Harper’s Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird is still scheduled to be performed at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House from July 13 to Aug. 1, 2021.

The stage adaption, written by playwright Aaron Sorkin, will be directed by Bartlett Sher and star Emmy-Award winner Richard Thomas in the role of Atticus Finch.