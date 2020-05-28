DCPA Theatre Company cancels 2020/21 season

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the cancellation of its 2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company season.
The new season from the DCPA Theatre Company, the producing regional theatre arm of DCPA, was expected to kick off Sept. 18 with a production of Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous.
The company's beloved production of A Christmas Carol was scheduled to open Nov. 25, after a one-year absence, at the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre.
With these nine canceled DCPA Theatre Company productions, the DCPA has now postponed or cancelled 25 shows, two fundraisers, hundreds of classes and numerous events.
Canceled DCPA Theatre Company 2020/21 Season
- Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous
Sept. 18 - Oct. 25, 2020
Jones Theatre
- Light Up the Sky
Oct. 2 - Nov. 1, 2020
Space Theatre
- A Christmas Carol
Nov. 25 - Dec. 27, 2020
Wolf Theatre
- The Children
Jan. 8 - Feb. 14, 2021
Jones Theatre
- World Premiere: In the Upper Room
Jan. 22 - Feb. 28, 2021
Space Theatre
- World Premiere: Rattlesnake Kate
Feb. 5 - May 14, 2021
Wolf Theatre
- Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Apr. 2 - May 16, 2021
Jones Theatre
- Emma
Apr. 23 - May 23, 2021
Wolf Theatre
- Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles
May 14 - June 13, 2021
Space Theatre
The Broadway adaptation of Harper’s Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird is still scheduled to be performed at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House from July 13 to Aug. 1, 2021.
The stage adaption, written by playwright Aaron Sorkin, will be directed by Bartlett Sher and star Emmy-Award winner Richard Thomas in the role of Atticus Finch.
