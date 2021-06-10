DCPA seeks volunteer ushers for return of live theatre

Individuals who love theatre and engaging with the public are encouraged to apply.

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is returning to the stage for its 2021-22 theatre season.

The non-profit DCPA said it is seeking more than 220 volunteers to serve as ushers for its locally produced Theatre Company, Cabaret and Off-Center productions.

DCPA said individuals who love theatre and engaging with the public are encouraged to apply.

Volunteer ushers are asked to commit to one shift every other week during the theatre season where they scan tickets, distribute programs and assist guests in addition to other responsibilities.

In addition to complimentary tickets to Theatre Company productions, volunteer ushers receive:

Occasional complimentary ticket offers to Broadway and Cabaret shows.

Offers to Off-Center experiences.

20% discount on DCPA Education classes.

Parking stipend.

Ushers are asked to:

Be 18+.

Show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Able to stand for a minimum of one hour, navigate stairs and lift a box of programs.

Provide and wear basic uniform essentials and a mask as detailed online.

The DCPA theatre season begins Thursday, Nov.18 and training sessions are underway. Interested individuals may register at denvercenter.org/support-us/volunteer.

