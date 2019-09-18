This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Say cheese! It’s National Cheeseburger Day on Wednesday, Sept. 18. While there are many stories regarding the birth of the cheeseburger, many believe it all started right here in Denver. Back in 1935, a trademark for the name “cheeseburger” was awarded to Louis Ballast of the Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in Denver. Who knows the truth? All we know is that everyone loves a juicy cheeseburger!

Biting into the combo of a good bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese and juicy burger is so satisfying. Then, there are the endless of condiments to make it your very own, one-of-a-kind cheeseburger. Oh, wait! There are also the numerous types of cheese, too! The combinations just never end…

The following deals are only valid in-restaurant at participating locations on Wednesday, September 18. There is a limit of one offer per person, while supplies last. There are no protein substitutions allowed — only beef burgers. Plus, none of the offers are available for third-party delivery. (The offers may not be available for take-out, so check first.)

Enjoy its Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and endless fries for just $6.99. The “old-school burger” is made with an all-beef (fresh, never frozen) patty, topped with your choice of two cheese slices and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon — served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun.

Not a fan of bacon (or maybe even cheese)? You can also enjoy the Classic Cheeseburger or Classic Burger with endless fries for the same low price.

For any of the burgers, you must ask for the “National Cheesburger Day specials.”

Get a BurgerFi Cheeseburger for $1, with the purchase of another BurgerFi Cheeseburger at regular price. The burger features two all-natural Angus beef patties, with double American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BurgerFi Sauce.

There is only one location in Colorado — 1147 Broadway, Unit 101 in Denver. You must mention the offer at checkout.

Chomp on its Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for just $5, with the purchase of any regular-sized beverage. As its signature burger, the Gourmet Cheeseburger is widely known as the burger that made the casual dining restaurant chain famous.

The burger features a fresh, never-frozen beef patty fire-grilled, topped with pickle relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and your choice of cheese.

Buy one Double Classic Smashburger and get a second one for FREE. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, the 100% Certified Angus beef burger includes American cheese, Smash Sauce and ketchup on a classic bun.

Enjoy a cheeseburger and fries for only $5. Known for its hormone-free Angus burgers, the special will include a quarter-pound patty, choice of cheese (cheddar, swiss, American, pepper jack, gruyere, gorgonzola or brie), lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun — served with a side of battered fries.

The sole location is at 1800 E. Evans Ave. in Denver.

Chomp on cheeseburger and fries for $6. (A savings of nearly 50%!) Dine-in only. You can upgrade to bison for two more bucks, making the deal $8. Choose freshly ground Certified-Angus beef or all-natural bison, with fresh-cut fries or your choice of side.

Vegetarian? There’s even a deal for you…

Buy one entrée and two drinks, get the second entrée for FREE. There are two locations in Colorado — Boulder and Glendale.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS