'Dear Evan Hansen' to have ticket lottery in Denver

The national tour of the hit Broadway musical launched in Denver in 2018.

DENVER — Evan Hansen is back in the Mile High City for the first time in nearly four years.

"Dear Evan Hansen" is returning to the Buell Theatre in Denver for a week-long engagement from Tuesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 5.

The national tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical first launched in Denver in September 2018.

The production has announced it will host a digital ticket lottery giving fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available for each Denver performance.

The digital lottery portal is accepting entries for all Buell Theatre performances up until 9 a.m. the day before the performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two tickets at $25 each. You can enter the digital lottery at LuckySeat.com.

"Dear Evan Hansen" opened at the Music Box Theatre in New York City on Dec. 4, 2016.

The winner of six Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Musical, "Dear Evan Hansen" features a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

