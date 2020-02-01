DENVER — The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is extending its hours on some days to allow more people to see the highly-popular Monet exhibition while it's still on display at the museum.

"Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" will be open through Feb. 2, 2020.

The DAM's website shows available times as late at 10:30 p.m. on the exhibit's final two weekends. The museum said it will close 90 minutes after the final time slot for Monet each day.

The 20,000 square foot gallery space includes more than 125 paintings spanning the entire career of the famous French impressionist.

Denver will be the only North American destination to host the exhibition.

The exhibit "uncovers Monet’s continuous dialogue with nature and its places through a thematic and chronological arrangement, from the first examples of artworks still indebted to the landscape tradition to the revolutionary compositions and series of his late years," according to the museum.

The exhibit also examines the shift in Monet’s painting style when he began to focus on series of the same subject, including artworks from his series of Haystacks, Poplars, Waterloo Bridge and Water Lilies.

Tickets cost $22 for members and $27 for non-members. It's $5 for kids between the ages of 6 and 18. Kids 5 years and under are free. There are still tickets available for most days on the DAM website.

The exhibition opened on Oct. 21.

