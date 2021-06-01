Denver BBQ Festival returns to Empower Field

Top pit masters from Colorado and across the country will converge in Denver for a celebration of all things barbecue.

DENVER — The Denver Barbecue (BBQ) Festival will return to Empower Field at Mile High this fall.

Organizer Eximius Productions, founders of Q in the Lou, announced the Colorado-favorite Denver BBQ Festival will take place Friday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Sept. 19.

Traditionally held on Father’s Day Weekend, the event will bring together pit masters from Denver and across the country to serve award-winning BBQ. Attendees will be able to enjoy cold beer and other drinks, BBQ tutorials and demonstrations as well as games and activities for the whole family.

“The Denver BBQ Fest is a celebration of award-winning BBQ,” said Chuck Olney, Director of Business Development of Empower Field at Mile High. “We’re bringing the best pit masters from right here in Denver and around the country to our backyard at Empower Field at Mile High for everyone to enjoy.”

General admission to the Denver BBQ festival is free, but VIP lounge tickets and all-you-can-eat passes are available for purchase at DenverBBQFest.com.

Denver BBQ Festival Fast Facts

Details

Pit masters from seven states

3,000 square feet of grill space being used/cooked on

10,000 miles traveled to come and cook

1 semi of charcoal given away

Food

8,000 pounds ribs (3,600 slabs)

5,000 pounds of brisket

3.000 pounds of chicken

3,000 pounds of sausage

600 pounds of potato salad

2,000 pounds of bean

