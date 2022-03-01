Denver BBQ Festival to bring country's top pitmasters to Mile High

DENVER — The Denver Barbecue (BBQ) Festival will return to Empower Field at Mile High this summer.
After being moved to September last year, the festival returns to its traditional Father’s Day weekend this year. The popular festival will take place Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19.
The event will bring together pit masters from Denver, Texas, Kansas City, St. Louis and around the nation to serve award-winning BBQ.
All attendees can enjoy cold beer and drinks, BBQ tutorials and demonstrations, games and activities for the whole family, and live music from bands like The Rick Lewis Project.
"We’re bringing legendary pitmasters from around the country right here to our backyard at Empower Field at Mile High," said Director of Business Development of Empower Field at Mile High Chuck Olney. "This is a great event for everyone to enjoy and celebrate their love of BBQ."
General admission to the Denver BBQ festival is free, but VIP lounge tickets and all-you-can-eat passes go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at DenverBBQFest.com. VIP tickets enable attendees to skip the lines for two-and-a-half hours of all-you-can-eat BBQ and private bathrooms.
Denver BBQ Festival Fast Facts
Details
- Pit masters from 7 states
- 3,000 square feet of grill space being used/cooked on
- 10,000 miles traveled to come and cook
- 1 semi of charcoal given away
Food
- 8,000 pounds ribs (3,600 slabs)
- 5,000 pounds of brisket
- 3,000 pounds of chicken
- 3,000 pounds of sausage
- 600 pounds of potato salad
- 2,000 pounds of beans
