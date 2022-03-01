Denver BBQ Festival to bring country's top pitmasters to Mile High

Top pitmasters from Colorado and across the country will converge in Denver for a celebration of all things barbecue.

DENVER — The Denver Barbecue (BBQ) Festival will return to Empower Field at Mile High this summer.

After being moved to September last year, the festival returns to its traditional Father’s Day weekend this year. The popular festival will take place Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19.

The event will bring together pit masters from Denver, Texas, Kansas City, St. Louis and around the nation to serve award-winning BBQ.

All attendees can enjoy cold beer and drinks, BBQ tutorials and demonstrations, games and activities for the whole family, and live music from bands like The Rick Lewis Project.

"We’re bringing legendary pitmasters from around the country right here to our backyard at Empower Field at Mile High," said Director of Business Development of Empower Field at Mile High Chuck Olney. "This is a great event for everyone to enjoy and celebrate their love of BBQ."

General admission to the Denver BBQ festival is free, but VIP lounge tickets and all-you-can-eat passes go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at DenverBBQFest.com. VIP tickets enable attendees to skip the lines for two-and-a-half hours of all-you-can-eat BBQ and private bathrooms.

Denver BBQ Festival Fast Facts

Details

Pit masters from 7 states

3,000 square feet of grill space being used/cooked on

10,000 miles traveled to come and cook

1 semi of charcoal given away

Food

8,000 pounds ribs (3,600 slabs)

5,000 pounds of brisket

3,000 pounds of chicken

3,000 pounds of sausage

600 pounds of potato salad

2,000 pounds of beans

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.