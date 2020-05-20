State health department approves variance allowing Denver Botanic Gardens to reopen

Denver Botanic Gardens will be able to reopen on a limited basis before the safer-at-home order is lifted, state health officials said.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) has approved a variance request to reopen Denver Botanic Gardens before the state's safer-at-home order is set to expire.

Exact details on when the Gardens will reopen have not yet been released, but when they do it will be on a limited basis and with strict social distancing guidelines in place, according to a letter from CDPHE.

CDPHE approved the Garden's proposal to cap admissions at 250 people in two hour increments, equating to 11 people per acre and approximately 25% of the its typical attendance.

"We view the risk of disease transmission at the Gardens, while not identical, similar to an outdoor park setting, providing a low contact environment where ongoing, sustained contact by individuals outside of one’s household can be avoided and social distancing can be maintained at all times," the letter reads.

Employees and contract workers must be monitored daily for symptoms, and symptomatic employees need to avoid the workplace and isolate until they are fever free for 72 hours, other symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since they became symptomatic, the letter says.

Denver Botanic Gardens is also required to have staffing to monitor visitor traffic and disallow groups larger than 10 from gathering to view an exhibit. Onsite educational opportunities must also be limited to no more than 10 people.

The letter says Denver will monitor multiple data points to determine whether the variance is effective and may remain in place, including case rates, hospital admissions, percent of positive tests, and available hospital beds.

Colorado's safer-at-home order is currently is set to expire on May 26 but may be extended.

You can read the full letter at this link.

On Monday, Denver Botanic Gardens announced that its 2020 summer concert series is canceled due to the pandemic.