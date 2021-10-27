Denver documentary wins big at film festival in L.A.

"Courageous Warriors: Beauty From the Ashes" provides a real and raw look at breast cancer.

DENVER — Denver-based producer and director Darla Rae took home four top awards from the Boobs and Blood Film Festival in Los Angeles in October 2021.

Her documentary Courageous Warriors: Beauty from the Ashes is a real and raw look at breast cancer from the perspective of survivors, spouses, caregivers and medical professionals.

It was also featured at the Awareness Film Festival earlier this month.

According to a summary by Rae, the film showcases the journey of extraordinary women, young and old, who took their life-altering circumstances and created new paths of wholeness through body, mind, and spirit.

Awards won at the Boobs and Blood Film Festival include:

Humanitarian of the year for director Darla Rae

Best documentary feature

Best director feature

Best editor feature for Mike Carpenter

