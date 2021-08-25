Breckenridge Distillery creates new whiskey for Broncos Country

Orange and blue blends are coming to Broncos Country.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — An official whiskey for orange-and-blue Broncos fans is now available.

The Denver Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery have teamed to create a new limited-edition orange and blue Broncos Bourbon Blends whiskey.

The Champions Blend, the first release in the series, features the orange and blue blends encased in limited edition Broncos-branded bottles, according to Breckenridge Distillery.

"We are thrilled to partner with Colorado-based Breckenridge Distillery and their highly-awarded Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey to become the team’s official Hometown Bourbon," said Broncos Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Brady Kellogg.

"Fans are able to support a local business while enjoying an elevated craft cocktail experience, whether that be on Broncos gamedays or in their homes."

"Breckenridge Distillery is having a blast being the Hometown Bourbon Whiskey of the Denver Broncos," said Breckenridge Distillery Founder and CEO Bryan Nolt said.

"We’ve created two limited release Bourbon blends for Broncos fans and can’t wait to see if they pick the orange or blue blend as their favorite. Cheers, Colorado."

