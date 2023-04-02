Here's the lineup of Broadway shows coming to Colorado

'The Book of Mormon,' 'Aladdin,' 'Les Misérables,' and 'Wicked' are also returning to Denver.

DENVER — Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has raised the curtain on its 2023-24 Broadway season.

The theatre company announced Broadway hits "MJ," "Beetlejuice," "Jagged Little Pill," "1776," "Company," "SIX," "Message in a Bottle," and "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" will perform at Denver's Buell Theatre.

Other returning shows include "The Book of Mormon," "Disney’s Aladdin," "Les Misérables" and "Wicked."

"I couldn’t be happier to bring a brand-new season filled with award-winning productions direct from Broadway," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director for DCPA Broadway and Cabaret. "Subscribers have grown to cherish and await seasons like this bigger, brighter and bolder 2023/24 Broadway season. We cannot wait to see you at the theatre."

DCPA Broadway 2023-24 schedule

1776 March 21 - April 2, 2023

Anastasia April 14 - 16, 2023

Les Misérables May 10 - 21, 2023

Disney’s Aladdin June 13 - 18, 2023

The Book of Mormon June 21 - July 2, 2023

Jagged Little Pill August 16 - 27, 2023

Beetlejuice September 5 - 17, 2023

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical October 18 - 29, 2023

Annie November 21 - 26, 2023

SIX December 5 - 24, 2023

Message In A Bottle February 13 - 25, 2024

MJ April 10 - 28, 2024

Company May/June 2024

Wicked July 24 - August 25, 2024



Full season subscriptions are available now at DenverCenter.org/Broadway. DCPA said single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

