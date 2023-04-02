Here's the lineup of Broadway shows coming to Colorado

DENVER — Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has raised the curtain on its 2023-24 Broadway season.
The theatre company announced Broadway hits "MJ," "Beetlejuice," "Jagged Little Pill," "1776," "Company," "SIX," "Message in a Bottle," and "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" will perform at Denver's Buell Theatre.
Other returning shows include "The Book of Mormon," "Disney’s Aladdin," "Les Misérables" and "Wicked."
"I couldn’t be happier to bring a brand-new season filled with award-winning productions direct from Broadway," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director for DCPA Broadway and Cabaret. "Subscribers have grown to cherish and await seasons like this bigger, brighter and bolder 2023/24 Broadway season. We cannot wait to see you at the theatre."
DCPA Broadway 2023-24 schedule
- 1776
- March 21 - April 2, 2023
- Anastasia
- April 14 - 16, 2023
- Les Misérables
- May 10 - 21, 2023
- Disney’s Aladdin
- June 13 - 18, 2023
- The Book of Mormon
- June 21 - July 2, 2023
- Jagged Little Pill
- August 16 - 27, 2023
- Beetlejuice
- September 5 - 17, 2023
- TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
- October 18 - 29, 2023
- Annie
- November 21 - 26, 2023
- SIX
- December 5 - 24, 2023
- Message In A Bottle
- February 13 - 25, 2024
- MJ
- April 10 - 28, 2024
- Company
- May/June 2024
- Wicked
- July 24 - August 25, 2024
Full season subscriptions are available now at DenverCenter.org/Broadway. DCPA said single tickets will go on sale at a later date.
