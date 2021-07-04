'The Lion King,' 'Hamilton' to restart DCPA's Broadway lineup

Broadway producers are beginning to plan for the return to live, indoor touring later this year.

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the return of Broadway shows to the Mile High City.

DCPA said Wednesday they anticipate reopening Denver's Buell Theatre with "Disney’s The Lion King" in December 2021 followed by "Hamilton" in February 2022.

DCPA also announced that four Broadway tours previously scheduled for this fall — "My Fair Lady," "1776," "Mean Girls" and "Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" — will be postponed.

As the touring industry waits for cities across the country to lift restrictions, DCPA said producers are beginning to adjust bookings to accommodate new production schedules.

“Our Broadway partners are beginning to plan for the return to live, indoor programming and we couldn't be more excited,” said DCPA Broadway Executive Director John Ekeberg. “However, restarting an entire industry takes considerable time and planning."

Assuming that local restrictions are lifted by December, Denver audiences can anticipate returning to the Buell for "Disney’s The Lion King" which is scheduled to run Dec. 2, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

Tickets for "The Lion King" are on sale now.

"Relaunching tours requires months of production work to build sets and costumes, cast and rehearse shows for the road,” said Ekeberg. “Plus, it’s not enough that Denver’s COVID positivity rates have stabilized. The Broadway touring industry depends on an interconnected network of markets across the country, all of which must be ready to reopen — and stay open — at full capacity.”

Expected DCPA Broadway schedule in the coming year:

Disney's The Lion King

Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Hamilton

Jersey Boys

Mean Girls

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour

To Kill a Mockingbird

Tootsie

Complete details on all programming updates can be found at denvercenter.org/response.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.