Denver Center announces 2021-22 season schedule

DENVER — Live theater is coming back to the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the return of its Broadway, Theatre Company, Cabaret and Off-Center seasons starting in November.
The DCPA's 2021-22 schedule, which kicks off with the Theatre Company’s "A Christmas Carol" in the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre, now features 30 shows.
The Broadway schedule launches with "Disney's The Lion King" beginning Dec. 2, 2021.
"Hamilton, "My Fair Lady," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," "Hadestown," "Mean Girls" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" are also on the calendar.
> Above video: House puts on Hamilton light display.
“It is with great excitement that we get to share the news of when Broadway and Cabaret shows are returning to Denver,” said John Ekeberg, DCPA Executive Director of Broadway and Cabaret. “We are incredibly thankful to the Denver community over the past year and a half for supporting the DCPA as we worked continuously to bring the magic of theatre back to our stages.”
2022 Broadway & Cabaret Subscription Shows
- Tootsie
- The Buell Theatre
- Mar. 29 - Apr. 10, 2022
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- The Buell Theatre
- Jun. 9 - 26, 2022
- Pretty Woman: The Musical
- The Buell Theatre
- Aug. 2 - Aug. 14, 2022
- Hadestown
- The Buell Theatre
- Aug. 30 - Sept. 11, 2022
- Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
- The Buell Theatre
- Oct. 25 - Nov. 6, 2022
- Mean Girls
- The Buell Theatre
- Dec. 20, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023
- Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird
- The Buell Theatre
- Jan. 24 - Feb. 5, 2023
- The Other Josh Cohen
- The Garner Galleria Theatre
- Dec. 11, 2021 - May 1, 2022
Previously-Rescheduled Engagements
- Disney’s The Lion King
- The Buell Theatre
- Dec. 2, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022, tickets on sale now
- Hamilton
- The Buell Theatre
- Feb. 16 - Mar. 27, 2022, on sale date TBD
- My Fair Lady
- The Buell Theatre
- Rescheduled Engagement dates TBA
2022 Theatre Company Subscription Shows
- Rattlesnake Kate
- The Wolf Theatre
- Feb. 4 - Mar. 13, 2022
- Quixote Nuevo
- The Wolf Theatre
- May 13 - June 12, 2022
- In the Upper Room
- The Kilstrom Theatre
- Feb. 11 - Mar. 13, 2022
- Choir Boy
- The Kilstrom Theatre
- Apr. 22 - May 29, 2022
- Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- The Singleton Theatre
- Jan. 7 - Mar. 6, 2022
Denver Center's 'A Christmas Carol'
2022 Added Attractions
- Camp Christmas
- Off-site venue to be announced
- Nov 18, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker
- The Buell Theatre
- Nov. 19 - 20, 2021
- A Christmas Carol
- The Wolf Theatre
- Nov. 19 - Dec. 26, 2021
- The Choir of Man
- The Buell Theatre
- Jan. 14 - 16, 2022
- Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show
- The Buell Theatre
- Feb. 2 - 6, 2022
- 16th Colorado New Play Summit
- Various Theatres
- Feb. 26 - 27 & Mar 4 - 6, 2022
- Jersey Boys
- The Buell Theatre
- Apr. 15 - 17, 2022
- CATS
- The Buell Theatre
- May 24 - 29, 2022
- Dear Evan Hansen
- The Buell Theatre
- May 31 - June 5, 2022
- Come From Away
- The Buell Theatre
- Oct. 4 - 9, 2022
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
- The Buell Theatre
- Dec. 16 - 18, 2022
Subscriptions and memberships may be purchased at denvercenter.org or 303-893-4100. Single tickets will be available at a later time.
“Despite the significant financial loss of the past year, our community has not only helped us survive, but thrive,” stated Janice Sinden, DCPA President & CEO. “Since March 2020, their combined contributions to our Recovery Fund and capital campaign total $6.2 million and ensure that our theatre renovations are complete so that we can return to the stage. The strength of our arts community and the power of live theatre have not faltered, and now we cannot wait to continue our stories.”
“I am thrilled that the DCPA stages are once again going to be filled with powerful world premieres, audience favorites and the talented artists bringing stories to life,” stated Chris Coleman, DCPA Theatre Company Artistic Director. “We could not thank our generous donors, subscribers and audience members enough as they have remained supportive and patient until we could return to the stage.”
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.