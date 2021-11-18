Denver Center announces 2021-22 season schedule

The Denver Center's 2021-22 plans for Broadway, Theatre Company, Cabaret and Off-Center seasons are here.

DENVER — Live theater is coming back to the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the return of its Broadway, Theatre Company, Cabaret and Off-Center seasons starting in November.

The DCPA's 2021-22 schedule, which kicks off with the Theatre Company’s "A Christmas Carol" in the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre, now features 30 shows.

The Broadway schedule launches with "Disney's The Lion King" beginning Dec. 2, 2021.

"Hamilton, "My Fair Lady," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," "Hadestown," "Mean Girls" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" are also on the calendar.

“It is with great excitement that we get to share the news of when Broadway and Cabaret shows are returning to Denver,” said John Ekeberg, DCPA Executive Director of Broadway and Cabaret. “We are incredibly thankful to the Denver community over the past year and a half for supporting the DCPA as we worked continuously to bring the magic of theatre back to our stages.”

2022 Broadway & Cabaret Subscription Shows

Tootsie The Buell Theatre Mar. 29 - Apr. 10, 2022

Moulin Rouge! The Musical The Buell Theatre Jun. 9 - 26, 2022

Pretty Woman: The Musical The Buell Theatre Aug. 2 - Aug. 14, 2022

Hadestown The Buell Theatre Aug. 30 - Sept. 11, 2022

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations The Buell Theatre Oct. 25 - Nov. 6, 2022

Mean Girls The Buell Theatre Dec. 20, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird The Buell Theatre Jan. 24 - Feb. 5, 2023

The Other Josh Cohen The Garner Galleria Theatre Dec. 11, 2021 - May 1, 2022



Previously-Rescheduled Engagements

Disney’s The Lion King The Buell Theatre Dec. 2, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022, tickets on sale now

Hamilton The Buell Theatre Feb. 16 - Mar. 27, 2022, on sale date TBD

My Fair Lady The Buell Theatre Rescheduled Engagement dates TBA



2022 Theatre Company Subscription Shows

Rattlesnake Kate The Wolf Theatre Feb. 4 - Mar. 13, 2022

Quixote Nuevo The Wolf Theatre May 13 - June 12, 2022

In the Upper Room The Kilstrom Theatre Feb. 11 - Mar. 13, 2022

Choir Boy The Kilstrom Theatre Apr. 22 - May 29, 2022

Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The Singleton Theatre Jan. 7 - Mar. 6, 2022



2022 Added Attractions

Camp Christmas Off-site venue to be announced Nov 18, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker The Buell Theatre Nov. 19 - 20, 2021

A Christmas Carol The Wolf Theatre Nov. 19 - Dec. 26, 2021

The Choir of Man The Buell Theatre Jan. 14 - 16, 2022

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show The Buell Theatre Feb. 2 - 6, 2022

16th Colorado New Play Summit Various Theatres Feb. 26 - 27 & Mar 4 - 6, 2022

Jersey Boys The Buell Theatre Apr. 15 - 17, 2022

CATS The Buell Theatre May 24 - 29, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen The Buell Theatre May 31 - June 5, 2022

Come From Away The Buell Theatre Oct. 4 - 9, 2022

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical The Buell Theatre Dec. 16 - 18, 2022



Subscriptions and memberships may be purchased at denvercenter.org or 303-893-4100. Single tickets will be available at a later time.

“Despite the significant financial loss of the past year, our community has not only helped us survive, but thrive,” stated Janice Sinden, DCPA President & CEO. “Since March 2020, their combined contributions to our Recovery Fund and capital campaign total $6.2 million and ensure that our theatre renovations are complete so that we can return to the stage. The strength of our arts community and the power of live theatre have not faltered, and now we cannot wait to continue our stories.”

“I am thrilled that the DCPA stages are once again going to be filled with powerful world premieres, audience favorites and the talented artists bringing stories to life,” stated Chris Coleman, DCPA Theatre Company Artistic Director. “We could not thank our generous donors, subscribers and audience members enough as they have remained supportive and patient until we could return to the stage.”

