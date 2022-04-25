Denver Public Library opens reimagined children’s library

The first floor of DPL's central branch is open 4 hours per day from Sunday to Thursday.

DENVER — The Denver Public Library’s reimagined Children’s Library is open to the public following months of renovations.

Located on the first floor of the Denver Public Library (DPL) central branch, the Children's Library covers 10,000 square feet and has a collection of over 50,000 physical print and media materials.

DPL said the new Children’s Library was designed to meet the developmental needs for children from birth through fifth grade.

The renovation is part of the Elevate Denver Bond which was passed by Denver voters in 2017.

DPL said other areas of its Central Library remain under construction. The central branch reopened in July 2021 after being closed for 18 months during the pandemic.

DPL said the Children's Library now has a dedicated baby play space, an expanded project room, lowered custom bookshelves for easier materials access with interactive elements, family restrooms as well as nine computers and four iPads.

"We are thrilled to welcome families to our new Children’s Library," said librarian Michelle Jeske. "The space is a vibrant, kid-friendly and kid-focused destination in the heart of the city that the community can visit and enjoy for generations to come."

The Children’s Library will be open to public on a limited basis (first floor only), the same hours as the central branch: Sunday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

