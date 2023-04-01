Denver's City Cafe closing to make way for high-rise apartments

An 18-story apartment building will be built on the site of the popular Denver cafe.

DENVER — A popular Denver restaurant is permanently closing its doors.

City Cafe in Denver said it will close Thursday, Jan. 5.

Located at Lincoln and 8th Avenue in downtown Denver, the building will be demolished and replaced by a new 18-story apartment building.

The cafe's owner told 9NEWS he hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location in the future.

