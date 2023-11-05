Denver's largest running weekend sells out marathon race distance

DENVER — Denver's largest running weekend has sold out its longest race distance for the first time in its 17-year history.
Denver Colfax Marathon race organizers said the event has sold out its marathon (26.2 mile) race distance ahead of Sunday's race.
While the marathon distance has reached its limit of registrants, people can still sign up for the half marathon, urban 10-miler, marathon relay and 5K.
The 17th annual Denver Colfax Marathon weekend will be held Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.
More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate over the weekend and the event will have more marathon runners than ever before.
"Year after year, we strive to make this race weekend better for runners," Denver Colfax Marathon CEO Andrea Dowdy said. "This might be one of the best marathon weekends to date and we are thrilled to welcome athletes to Denver’s favorite running weekend of the year."
Race weekend events are spread over three days and begin on Friday with the Denver Colfax Marathon Expo. The expo is on Friday and Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High and is expected to welcome 36,000 runners, family, friends, and the public.
Denver Colfax Marathon also serves as a Boston Marathon-qualifying event.
The 2023 marathon finisher medal features a detailed look at notable landmarks runners will pass in Denver including the State Capitol, Empower Field at Mile High, and Denver Fire Station No. 1. The half marathon finisher medal even has a giraffe, as that race passes through Denver Zoo.
"This is the third year we've done a medal that has so much and is so intricate, it's really unusual in the country to do this," Dowdy said. "But we realized that there's so much you pass, so much you see and so much you're proud of when you have your medal. So we said let's create an art piece, let's give you something to display."
Denver Colfax Marathon
Casa Bonita will be sponsoring the race's volunteers. The sponsorship means 1,500 race volunteers will be a sea of pink in limited edition pink Casa Bonita shirts.
Race participants have been running by Casa Bonita every year since the marathon began 16 years ago.
"This is such a unique partnership," Dowdy said. "Our runners have been racing past the Casa Bonita landmark for 16 years, and we are thrilled to have them involved in our race day on a major level."
"We applaud Andrea and the entire marathon team for staging such an incredible race year after year,” Casa Bonita Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez said. "We are honored to be a 2023 race season volunteer program sponsor, and we’re excited to support the volunteers and contribute to the success of marathon weekend. And to all the runners, good luck!"
Denver Colfax Marathon registration is available at RunColfax.org.
Interested volunteers can visit RunColfax.org for more information and sign up under "volunteer."
9NEWS is a sponsor of the Denver Colfax Marathon.
