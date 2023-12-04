Two race distances in Denver's largest running weekend quickly selling out

More than 20,000 people are expected to run during race weekend with 8 races over 2 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Two race distances in Denver's largest running weekend are quickly selling out.

Two of the major Denver Colfax Marathon weekend race distances — the marathon and half marathon — are nearing capacity.

Race organizers said Wednesday there are only 50 spots left to run in the marathon and the half marathon is 95% sold out.

The 17th annual Denver Colfax Marathon weekend will be held Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the Denver Colfax Marathon weekend which includes a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and the nation’s largest marathon relay.

“There is so much excitement surrounding our city’s only marathon,” said Andrea Dowdy, CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon. “This is Denver’s favorite and largest running event every year. We’ve been working around the clock with our title sponsor Cigna, to ensure all registered runners have an experience of a lifetime.”

Dowdy credits the Denver and Lakewood landmark-focused course for the increased interest in each race.

“Our runners get to race on a one-of-a-kind course specially crafted for them and to honor our city,” Dowdy said. “From running by all the animals in the Denver Zoo, through a working fire station, an iconic football stadium and the beloved Casa Bonita, runners are creating memories while also putting their training to the test.”

🚨RACE ALERT!🚨

The Cigna Denver Colfax Marathon only has 50 spots left and once they're gone, they are gone!

The Half Marathon is at 95% and filling fast!

Both of these races will be filled before race week so register right now: https://t.co/qSVYMb00pH pic.twitter.com/kX6XbMIkND — Denver Colfax Marathon (@runcolfax) April 26, 2023

Denver Colfax Marathon also serves as a Boston Marathon-qualifying event.

The 2023 marathon finisher medal features a detailed look at notable landmarks runners will pass in Denver including the State Capitol, Empower Field at Mile High, and Denver Fire Station No. 1. The half marathon finisher medal even has a giraffe, as that race passes through Denver Zoo.

"This is the third year we've done a medal that has so much and is so intricate, it's really unusual in the country to do this," Dowdy said. "But we realized that's there's so much you pass, so much you see and so much you're proud of when you have your medal. So we said let's create an art piece, let's give you something to display."

Denver Colfax Marathon 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

Casa Bonita will be sponsoring the race's volunteers in May. The sponsorship means 1,500 race volunteers will be a sea of pink in limited edition pink Casa Bonita shirts.

Race participants have been running by Casa Bonita every year since the marathon began 16 years ago.

"This is such a unique partnership," Dowdy said. "Our runners have been racing past the Casa Bonita landmark for 16 years, and we are thrilled to have them involved in our race day on a major level."

"We applaud Andrea and the entire marathon team for staging such an incredible race year after year,” Casa Bonita Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez said. "We are honored to be a 2023 race season volunteer program sponsor, and we’re excited to support the volunteers and contribute to the success of marathon weekend. And to all the runners, good luck!"

Denver Colfax Marathon registration is available at RunColfax.org.

Interested volunteers can visit RunColfax.org for more information and sign up under "volunteer."

9NEWS is a sponsor of the Denver Colfax Marathon.

Did you see the @9NEWS Morning Team talking about the medal?!?!https://t.co/26hYELPIad pic.twitter.com/8rAuXB9hgW — Denver Colfax Marathon (@runcolfax) March 1, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.