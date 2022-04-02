Denver's collaboration beer festival announces return

Craft beer enthusiasts can try a variety of collaboration beers tapped in one day.

DENVER — One of Denver's top beer festivals will return this April.

Collaboration Fest will be held Saturday, April 2 at Fillmore Auditorium, hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild and presented by On Tap Credit Union.

At the festival, Colorado Brewers Guild members team up with brewers both near and far and let their imaginations run wild. Organizers said brewery collaborations showcase each brewer’s distinct brewing methods, while highlighting the cooperative nature of the Colorado craft beer scene.

Collaboration Fest tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. General admission tickets cost $65 and early access tickets cost $85.

"There’s no other place where craft beer enthusiasts can try a variety of collaboration beers tapped in one day," said festival organizers. "This one-of-a-kind beer festival produces Great American Beer Fest award-winning beers and new core brands. From tried-and-true styles to interesting and off-the-wall creations, Collaboration Fest allows breweries to step outside their comfort zones and push their creative boundaries."

Participating breweries and collaboration beers will be announced at a later time. Visit collaborationbeerfest.com for the latest information.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.