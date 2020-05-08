Denver’s COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund awards 42 organizations with $1.2M

Virtually all performing arts organizations and facilities remain closed with no projected opening date.

DENVER — Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and The Denver Foundation announced Wednesday the first round of applicants to receive emergency funding from the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund.

Denver arts and culture organizations are currently experiencing an unprecedented loss in revenue due to the pandemic, according to the fund's organizers.

A Colorado Creative Industries report estimated a loss of 32,000 jobs and $823 million in revenue between April and July statewide for the music, theatre, dance and visual arts industry.

Bonfils-Stanton Foundation has committed $1 million toward the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund and The Denver Foundation, which is administering the fund, donated $50,000 to the cause.

Organizations receiving support from the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund:

Access Gallery

Art from Ashes

Art Students League

Boulder Ballet

Boulder Community Broadcast KGNU

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Chicano Humanities and Arts Council Inc.

Children’s Museum of Denver

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

Curious Theatre

D3 Arts

Dairy Center for the Arts

Denver Art Society

Denver March Powwow, Inc.

Filipino American Community

The HadaNou Collective for Vocal Coalition (VoCo)

Harmony – A Colorado Chorale

Latino Cultural Arts Center

Levitt Pavilion

Centro Cultural Mexicano dba Mexican Cultural Center

Mirror Image

Morrison Theater

Museo de las Americas

Open Studios

Ovation West

Phamaly Theatre Company

Platte Forum

Pop Culture Classroom

RedLine

Rocky Mountain Arts Association

Rocky Ridge Music

ROSHNI

Studio Arts Boulder

Swallow Hill Music

The Word Storytelling Sanctuary

Think 360

Vintage Theatre

Warm Cookies of the Revolution

Youth on Record

“We are heartened to have had other donors join us in supporting the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund, and to have been able to help many struggling cultural organizations with this group of critically-needed grants,” said Gary Steuer, President & CEO of Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. “However, it is also clear that this support is not sufficient to fully address the challenge of sustaining our vitally important and diverse cultural sector through this difficult time, so we look forward to making another round of support available later this year, and hope more donors will join us in this effort.”

“The organizations that received first round support from the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund are fueled by creative thinkers who know that the arts have a unique power to build connections, bring people together, and help our community through a difficult time,” said Javier Alberto Soto, President and CEO of The Denver Foundation. “Artists do so much more than enhance the vibrancy of Metro Denver; they are problem solvers who will help us reimagine the future of our community. The Denver Foundation is proud to support this fund and we encourage our foundation peers to join us.”

“We are so thankful for Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, The Denver Foundation and other donors who supported the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund. This grant is a critical part of the lifeline that will get Swallow Hill to the other side of this pandemic,” said Paul Lhevine, CEO of Swallow Hill Music. “During our closure, we have committed ourselves to bringing the vibrancy and robustness of our programs to virtual platforms, from concerts and classes to our community outreach endeavors. The grant makes it possible for us to create virtual programs as a fully integrated part of the Swallow Hill community and music experience.”

In order to do a second round of grants this fall, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and The Denver Foundation continue to ask the public for additional support and donations.

Donations can be made to the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund at this link.

