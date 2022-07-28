Historic diner sign on the move in Denver

The historic diner closed its doors in January 2021 after struggling during the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A sign that stood over a downtown Denver intersection for decades will have a new home.

The electric sign of the former Denver Diner has been taken down and will be moved to the Colfax Avenue Museum.

The Denver Diner site, at Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, was purchased by JPMorgan Chase, who plan to open a new banking branch there this fall.

>The video above is about the diner's closure last year.

The sign was removed by Rusch Signs & Graphics and delivered to Jonny Barber, curator of the Colfax Avenue Museum.

The Colfax Avenue Museum, which first opened in 2017 and has lived at two addresses on Colfax, is currently closed, but is looking for a permanent home.

"Preservation efforts are important to our community and as good neighbors, we wanted to help save the iconic Denver Diner sign," said Joshua Snyder, Chase’s Market Director for Banking in Denver. "This wouldn’t be possible without the museum’s initiative and we’re grateful for their efforts to protect the neighborhood’s memories."

Denver Diner closed in January 2021 after struggling during the pandemic.

Brue Baukol Capital Partners sold the building to JPMorgan Chase for $4.875 million, according to the accessor's office, in October 2021. Chase announced plans to convert the 3,600-square-foot space into a bank branch.

"It's a fantastic corner at the entrance to downtown and the heart of the Civic Center Area," said Maura Cordova of Chase to the Denver Gazette. "There is also a lot of residential redevelopment in the area and we want to serve our customers there."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.