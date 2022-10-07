Applications open Monday morning for new Denver e-bike rebates

While the rebates won't cover the full cost of the bikes, they do make them significantly cheaper.

DENVER — Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program is launching another round of applications starting Monday morning.

The City of Denver will open applications at 8 a.m. for 2,000 new e-bike rebates. Half of them will go to income-qualified residents. The city plans to release additional rebates every month through the end of the year.

There are more and more electric bikes on the streets of Denver as the city works to make it cheaper for people to ride around on two wheels.

"We’ve probably sold over 100 bikes since the inception of this program, from the program alone," Kenny Fischer with FattE-Bikes in Denver said. "Ours are designed to be commuter vehicles. Everything from headlights, taillights, brake lights, anti-theft devices."

Fischer is seeing more people coming into his shop with the intention of replacing their cars with an e-bike. The rebate program is helping.

"It’s pretty much a minimum of $400 off of one of our e-bikes. If you get a cargo bike, it’s a minimum of $900 off. Some people are saving upwards of $1,700, which is amazing," Fischer said.

FattE-Bikes can go more than 25 miles per hour without the rider even breaking a sweat. They build the bikes in Denver.

While the rebates won't cover the full cost of the bikes, they do make them significantly cheaper.

"It’s making the bikes more accessible for people," Fischer said. "Folks who’ve heard about them, are interested in them, but never thought they were within budget. Now it’s essentially bringing it right to their doorstep. The city is giving away free money."

Denver saw more than 3,000 people apply for the first round of e-bike rebates released back in April. Of those, only 848 have been redeemed. The city is hoping that more people who apply for the rebates this time around actually use them. They're asking people to pick out what bike they’re interested in ahead of time.

