Here's the summer concert and events schedule at Empower Field

DENVER — Colorado's summer concert season could be bigger than ever before.

Four national tours have secured five dates at Empower Field Mile High this summer with crowds larger than 55,000 expected in attendance.

Supercross, Monster Jam and college football are also on the docket for Colorado's biggest stadium in 2023.

Supercross

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will race at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, May 6.

Race organizers said the event will bring together elite athletes to compete in the world’s most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series.

Supercross champions Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson are set to appear, each seeking another title in a historically deep field.

Monster Jam

The 2023 Monster Jam Stadium Tour will stop at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, May 13.

Monster Jam competitors will compete in a championship battle with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.

The 7 p.m. main event will be preceded by a Monster Jam Pit Party on the stadium's south lawn from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. where guests can see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get autographs.

Illenium

Illenium will play the biggest concert of his career at Colorado's biggest stadium.

The Colorado-based DJ and electronic dance music producer will headline "Trilogy: Colorado" at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, June 17.

This marks the Illenium's second Trilogy show where three unique sets will be performed in one night, following a 2021 concert at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

George Strait

The “King of Country” is coming back to Colorado.

Country music icon George Strait will headline a concert at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, June 24.

The 89-time platinum legend will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift will bring the massive "Eras Tour" to Denver for two concerts in July.

Swift will perform at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15.

Swift will be joined at the Colorado concerts by Muna and Gracie Abrams.

Swift last played Empower Field at Mile High in 2018 on her "Reputation" stadium tour. She could have the highest-grossing music tour of all time by the end of 2023.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is bringing his summer concert tour to the Mile High City.

The "+–=÷x Tour" will stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Sheeran will be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns.

Air Force vs. Army

Now that the Rocky Mountain Showdown is no longer held in Denver, college football will make its grand return to the Broncos' stadium in late 2023.

Air Force Academy and Army will play a football game at Empower Field at Mile High in November.

The Air Force Falcons will host the matchup as a home game on Saturday, Nov. 4.

