Denver's annual food truck event returns: See the lineup

The Civic Center Conservancy's food truck event, Civic Center EATS, is back this summer.

DENVER — Civic Center EATS is returning to downtown Denver this week.

The annual food truck event at Civic Center Park brings a variety of Denver's best mobile restaurants together for lunch throughout the summer.

This year, Denverites can choose between a rotation of more than three dozen different food trucks that will serve up lunch every Wednesday and Thursday.

Food trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday through Sept. 14.

Here's the rotating lineup of food trucks in 2023:

Wednesdays

Big Apple Bodega

Flavor of Tabasco

Gyros King

KoCO

Que Desmare

Saucy Chops

Super Smash Burgers

Tacos With Altitude

The Brutal Poodle

The Rice Guy

Rotating Wednesdays

Buenos Nachos

D'Toque

Hip Pop

Rocky Mountain Slices

ShortD's

Fritay

Heckin' Good Bubble Tea

High Point Creamery

Lady in the Wild

Umai Express

Thursdays

Arepas House

Boudin & Beignets

Cazuelas Mexican Grill

Chuey Fu's

The Helping Hen

Original by Greeks

Still Smokin

Vicky's Thai Kitchen

Wheels on Fire

Rotating Thursdays

Downtown Fingers

Dude Bro Taco

Polar Bros. Nitro Ice Cream

Roll It Up Sushi

Sauvage

Simply Le Crepes

Areyto Puerto Rican Food

Astro Coffee Bar

Ba-nom-a-nom

Grateful Planet Foods

Maiz

OG Burgers

