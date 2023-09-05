Denver's annual food truck event returns: See the lineup

DENVER — Civic Center EATS is returning to downtown Denver this week.
The annual food truck event at Civic Center Park brings a variety of Denver's best mobile restaurants together for lunch throughout the summer.
This year, Denverites can choose between a rotation of more than three dozen different food trucks that will serve up lunch every Wednesday and Thursday.
Food trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday through Sept. 14.
Here's the rotating lineup of food trucks in 2023:
Wednesdays
- Big Apple Bodega
- Flavor of Tabasco
- Gyros King
- KoCO
- Que Desmare
- Saucy Chops
- Super Smash Burgers
- Tacos With Altitude
- The Brutal Poodle
- The Rice Guy
Rotating Wednesdays
- Buenos Nachos
- D'Toque
- Hip Pop
- Rocky Mountain Slices
- ShortD's
- Fritay
- Heckin' Good Bubble Tea
- High Point Creamery
- Lady in the Wild
- Umai Express
Thursdays
- Arepas House
- Boudin & Beignets
- Cazuelas Mexican Grill
- Chuey Fu's
- The Helping Hen
- Original by Greeks
- Still Smokin
- Vicky's Thai Kitchen
- Wheels on Fire
Rotating Thursdays
- Downtown Fingers
- Dude Bro Taco
- Polar Bros. Nitro Ice Cream
- Roll It Up Sushi
- Sauvage
- Simply Le Crepes
- Areyto Puerto Rican Food
- Astro Coffee Bar
- Ba-nom-a-nom
- Grateful Planet Foods
- Maiz
- OG Burgers
The weekly EATS food truck line-up can be found at civiccentereats.com.
