DENVER —

Denver Human Services (DHS) announced Tuesday the release of the Denver Community Asset & Resource Mapping Application (CARMA).

CARMA is an online tool that provides searchable information about free and discounted community resources available to Denver residents.

Users of the web-based tool can search for nearby resources, such as urgent care facilities, mental health providers and food resources, according to DHS. The program is searchable by location and by type of service needed.

RELATED: Mental health resources for Colorado residents

The map also helps members of the Department of Public Safety, Denver Police and Denver Human Services assist community members by connecting them to nearby services, according to DHS.

One in three people in Denver go to DHS for support, the DHS said on its website. They help children, individuals and families with social and economic pressures by connecting them to services and experts that support their well-being.

Access CARMA here > bit.ly/2PZ15Z1

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Colorado Guide