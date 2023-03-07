Denver celebrates Independence Eve with fireworks, light show

Denver's Civic Center Park will host the Colorado Symphony before a July 3 fireworks display.

DENVER — A longtime Denver tradition returns Monday night at Civic Center Park.

Civic Center Conservancy will hold its annual Independence Eve celebration on Monday at Civic Center in front of the Denver City and County Building.

The free, family friendly event will have a performance by the Colorado Symphony, a light show on the City and County Building, and a fireworks finale.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Monday, followed by live music from The Reminders and The Mañanas at 5:30 p.m. The performance by the Colorado Symphony is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

The City of Denver said its Independence Eve firework display will begin no later than 9:30 p.m. at Civic Center.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from food truck vendors and beverage stations throughout the event. No outside beverages will be allowed.

“For more than a decade, Independence Eve has been the hallmark and heart of why we love Denver,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “Honoring our country and community in our city’s historic Civic Center is the perfect way for residents across the city and region to connect with our past and celebrate our future.”

“Civic Center Park is a place where Coloradans come to gather with their community. Independence Eve is the perfect opportunity to connect to the character of what makes Denver so special,” said Eric Lazzari, executive director of Civic Center Conservancy.

“Our organization takes pride in keeping the park safe, clean and beautiful for all to enjoy. We’re committed to providing activations throughout the year that inspire people to meet at the park.”

