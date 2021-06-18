Celebrate Juneteenth in and around Denver

A list of the Juneteenth events planned in and around Denver on June 19 and June 20, 2021.

DENVER — Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, but it's been celebrated in Colorado for decades.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

It is the newest federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr.'s day was created in 1983.

Here's a look at Juneteenth events happening in Denver.

Juneteenth R&B summer kickoff

Head to the Levitt Pavilion at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18 for a concert featuring 112 and other performers.

Juneteenth Jubilee and Cookout

Tooey's Bar off Colfax is hosting a vaudeville show celebrating Juneteenth. Tickets are $15 with a plate of food and $10 without.

Two-Day Street Festival

The festival in Five Points lasts from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. There will be entertainment at the Welton Street Corridor, Charles Cousins Plaza, Five Points Plaza and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater.

Juneteenth Music Festival

The Mile High City's Juneteenth Music Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary both in-person and virtually this weekend. The festival includes R&B group 112 kicking off festivities at Denver's Levitt Pavilion, a parade on Saturday, June 19 and Black Pride events like Drag Gospel Brunch on Sunday, June 20.

The full lineup for the weekend can be found at JuneteenthMusicFestival.com.

Juneteenth Parade

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on June 19 and is one of the longest-running events in Denver.

It begins at Manual High School and heads along 26th Avenue to Welton Street.

