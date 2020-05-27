Work on Denver's largest street mural to begin Wednesday

The 28,680 square foot mural is being installed on Bannock Street between 14th Avenue and Colfax Avenue.

DENVER — Work is set to begin Wednesday on the largest canvas the City of Denver has ever dedicated to street art.

At two-thirds of an acre, the new street mural will be painted on Bannnock Street between 14th Avenue and Colfax Avenue in the heart of Denver's Civic Center.

“We are extremely excited to watch this mural unfold, particularly at this time when our city is dealing with COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Hancock said. “The artwork will lift our spirits, remind us to celebrate life and maintain hope in a healthy future that allows us to physically come together as a community again.”

The mural titled "Interwoven" is the creation of artists Pat Milbery and Andre Rodriguez of the So-Gnar Creative Division. It pays homage to Denver’s mountain views, blue skies and the current journey we’re on as a community.

“With a pinwheel and sundial design at the center of the mural and its focal point, we create an energy of positive rotation to transition us out of these uncertain times,” said artist Pat Milbery.

You can learn more about the message behind the mural at this link.

Installation is expected to take about two weeks, weather permitting. Artists will utilize approximately 200 gallons of paint using paint specific for use on street surfaces.

The city hopes to reopen the stretch of road afterwards for people who want to run, walk, and bike. Until it's safe to encourage social gatherings, the city will not install trees, tables, chairs, umbrellas, or trash cans in the area.

The mural is part of a phase one effort that started in April and closed the one-block stretch of Bannock to thru traffic to create a new space for people to enjoy.

A phase two planning effort will start this summer, involving the community in creating a long-term, permanent vision for the stretch as a place of prominence and celebration for generations to come, according to the city.