DENVER — Everyone who lives here knows Denver is a great place to live, but a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report re-confirms it.

Denver moves up to No. 2 on the 2019 list, reclaiming the spot from Colorado Springs, which moved from second to third place this year. Last year, Denver was No. 3 and in 2017 it was No. 2.

U.S. News analyzed the 125 most populous metro areas and ranked them on multiple factors, including value, market desirability, job market, net migration and quality of life. In addition to public surveys, data was drawn from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. News' own internal resources.

While the Mile High City has higher-than-average housing costs, that factor was balanced by increases in quality-of-life and desirability scores.

