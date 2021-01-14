T-Rex, Stonehenge, guitar exhibitions coming to DMNS in 2021

Guests can strum the world’s largest playable guitar (43.5 feet) at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science this fall.

DENVER — New exhibitions on dinosaurs, Stonehenge, guitars and math are set to visit Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) in 2021.

The museum, which continues to operate at 25%, will also offer special events, virtual programs, direct-ship science experiments and dozens of educational programs in the coming year.

The Phipps IMAX Theater, which reopened Friday, Jan. 15, will screen "Hidden Pacific 3D," "Into America’s Wild 3D" and "Superpower Dogs 3D" through March 11.

Temporary exhibitions at DMNS this year include:

Feb. 12 – April 25

This exhibition will allow museum guests to uncover the mysteries of the Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) and Triceratops. With full-scale fossil casts, the experience also includes a multimedia show transporting guests to the Cretaceous forest.

Guests will learn how the SUE fossil, the most complete T. rex specimen ever discovered, was unearthed and how scientists continue to make discoveries about it.

March 12 – Sept. 6

The "Stonehenge" exhibition explores where, when, why and how Stonehenge was built.

Archaeological excavations and advances in scientific techniques are leading to a new understanding of Stonehenge after centuries of speculation. Evidence from Stonehenge itself, along with remains from its surrounding landscape, shed light on the people who constructed one of the most world’s most famous monuments.

This exhibition will immerse attendees in Stonehenge’s story through hundreds of artifacts and modern science.

Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze

June 4 – Sept. 19

“Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze” is an immersive experience about math that illustrates how patterns surround us in nature.

From the veins in a leaf to the spiral of a nautilus and the spots on a giraffe, the key to unlocking these patterns is math. Guests will experience fun hands-on activities to spot patterns in music, art, architecture and their own bodies.

The centerpiece of this math lesson is a giant mirror maze, a sea of equilateral triangle chambers that feel as if you’ve stepped into a kaleidoscope, according to DMNS.

Guitar: Instrument That Rocked The World

Fall 2021 – Spring 2022

This autumn exhibition will take museum guests on an "exploration of the science, sound, history and pop culture behind the world’s most popular instrument."

The exhibition celebrates all things "guitar," from its origin and continued evolution to the music it creates and its cultural impact. Guests will explore STEAM concepts including sound waves, frequency, mathematical scales, engineering and more through a range of hands-on experiences.

The musical exhibition also features a collection of more than 70 instruments, ranging from the rare and antique to the wildly popular and innovative, as well as the world’s largest playable guitar. Measuring 43.5 feet long, the guitar has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Reservations and a complete list of offerings are at dmns.org.

