DMNS reopens this week after coronavirus closure

The new 'The Art of the Brick' exhibit opens Thursday.

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) is reopening this week after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Museum members were able to get in on Monday, one day before the museum reopened to the general public.

People wanting to go to the museum need to purchase tickets and reserve an entry time beforehand online. People purchasing tickets online will also get a $2 discount per ticket.

DMNS also has rules for people coming to the museum:

If you're not feeling well, stay home and come another day.

Museum-goers need to wear a face-covering that covers their nose and mouth.

Maintain at least a six-foot distance from other groups.

Wash your hands frequently.

“As restrictions lift from COVID-19, science education has never been more essential and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is catalyzing our community forward, helping us understand how diversity in our natural world creates strength and nurtures life,” George Sparks, Denver Museum of Nature & Science President & CEO said. “We are a place for everyone, everywhere, and we can’t wait to welcome our community back to the Museum!”

The museum said it's taking extra measures to keep museum-goers safe, including:

Following all public health orders regarding COVID-19.

Creating specific cleaning roles and protocols to focus on disinfecting high touch areas.

Using EPA approved list N disinfectant cleaners.

Conducting regular hygiene assessments.

Adopting new health and safety protocol for staff, including requiring face coverings, temperature checks, and increased teleworking.

Adding hand sanitizer stations throughout the Museum.

Placing handwashing reminder posters in all restrooms.

A new exhibit called "The Art of the Brick" debuts on June 25. There will be a members only preview on June 24.

The exhibit features 100 works of art by artist Nathan Sawaya made out of LEGO bricks.

"The Art of the Brick' exhibition is an exciting display of fine art, science, engineering and imagination,” Denver Museum of Nature & Sciences Paleontologist and Exhibition Curatorial Advisor Ian Miller said. “I played with LEGO bricks all the time growing up, and I wish I had been exposed to the artistic depth that Nathan brings to LEGO bricks when I was building my castle sets as a kid!”

The exhibit includes original pieces and re-imagined versions of masterpieces along with a multimedia collection of LEGO imagery.