Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys reopens Aug. 13

Two years after leaving its City Park West home, the toy museum is opening up in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys (DMMDT) is set to reopen this month, two years after leaving its City Park West home.

The museum will officially reopen in its new Lakewood location on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Located two blocks north of 6th Avenue at 830 Kipling Street, the museum features a collection of nearly 20,000 objects including international dolls, Madame Alexander dolls, board games, toys, doll houses and wall boxes dating from as far back as the 1700s to current day.

Grand Opening hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13. Regular summer hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Advanced tickets required for museum entry for $5 at DMMDT.org and masks are required.

The Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys left its home of 30 years, a 118-year-old cottage in Denver's City Park West neighborhood, in 2018.