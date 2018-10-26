DENVER — “Dead Sea Scrolls” was the most successful exhibition in years at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and one of the 10 best in the institution’s history in terms of drawing attendees. It drew in an estimated 242,000 people and generated 3,903 new memberships for the city’s most-visited museum. And then, in September, it closed.

On Friday, DMNS opens the follow-up exhibit in the space — “Cuba,” a look at the culture, biodiversity and evolving political history of the somewhat mysterious Caribbean island nation. It is an entirely different show — this one, for example, will not include an additional charge beyond the price of the museum ticket to enter — but officials say they are using lessons learned from Dead Sea Scrolls to continue the attention and momentum that was begun in March by its predecessor exhibition.

For example, DMNS leaders noticed that Dead Sea Scrolls had particular pull for community groups ranging from ethnic to religious organizations, so much so that they counted 25 non-museum-connected events such as discussions that attracted 3,600 combined attendees, said Jodi Schoemer, director of exhibits and digital media. For “Cuba,” they decided to get out in front of that wave and work more pro-actively with groups that may be drawn specifically to it, inviting them not only to visit but to provide dancers and musicians that will be a constant presence on weekends to give visitors more a flavor of the country.

While no one is expecting “Cuba” to draw the crowds of Dead Sea Scrolls — museum officials don’t release specific exhibition attendance figures but confirmed that they exceeded expectations by 21 percent after telling the DBJ in March that they thought the traveling show could bring in 200,000 people — they do believe it could broaden the museum’s reach further, particularly among the Denver-area population. And while the visitors to this exhibition are likely to be local rather than travelers who need overnight accommodations, they also believe there could be an economic trickle-down for Cuban restaurants, merchants, booksellers and others if the traveling collection of items from the American Museum of Natural History spurs people to want to go out and learn more about the subject.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2SjHEud

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal