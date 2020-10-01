DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) will offer expanded hours in 2020.

The museum will be open until 10 p.m. on Fridays beginning Jan. 17. The extended hours will last through Friday, Oct. 30.

DMNS is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round, except Christmas Day.

DMNS will also offer 12 Community Free Days and Nights, made possible by the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District, in 2020:

Jan. 6

Jan. 26

Feb. 10

Feb. 23

April 26 (Día del Niño)

May 31

July 1 (5 – 10 p.m. only)

Aug. 12 (5 – 10 p.m. only)

Sept. 2 (5 – 10 p.m. only)

Sept. 21

Oct. 11

Dec. 6 (Museum’s 120th birthday)

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science, located at 2001 Colorado Blvd. in Denver's City Park, features exhibits, discussions and activities as well as IMAX and planetarium presentations. Founded in 1900 as the Colorado Museum of Natural History, the museum houses more than one million objects in its collections.

To learn more about the museum, visit DMNS.org or call 303-370-6000.

