Stand aside, 303 and 720: Denver's new area code is here

Colorado's fifth area code is projected to last for 25 years.

DENVER — For the first time in more than 20 years, Colorado is getting a new area code.

Starting on June 17, 2022, telephone customers in the Denver metro will see new area code: 983.

Customers in the 303/720 area code region who request new service, an additional line or to move their service may be assigned the new 983 code, according to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

Customers receiving a 983 area code will be required to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with numbers from the 303 and 720 area codes do today.

PUC previously said the current 303/720 area codes are projected to run out of available phone numbers by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The 303/720 region serves the metropolitan area of Denver and surrounding communities such as Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Columbine, Englewood, Erie, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Longmont, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge.

The new area code, which will be Colorado's fifth, is projected to last approximately 25 years.

Originally implemented in 1947, the 303 area code served the entire state of Colorado. In 1988, the 719 code was created when the 303 area underwent a geographic split.

The 303 Numbering Plan Area (NPA) was split again in 1995 creating the 970. In 1998, the 720 code was implemented as an overlay over the 303 NPA.

PUC said all current customers will keep their existing phone numbers and area codes and the price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change. What is a local call now will remain a local call.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission said customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

The implementation plan for the new area code will occur over a nine-month period, including telecommunications network preparation and direct customer education campaigns by service providers.

