Denver mayor to announce future of Outdoor Dining Program

The program, which was originally scheduled to end last year, was previously extended through the end of October 2021.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) will lead an announcement on the long-term future of the city and county's Outdoor Dining Program on Tuesday.

The program was first created in May 2020 to help restaurants and bars safely expand their serving capacity after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Hancock will be joined Tuesday by representatives from various city agencies, Denver restaurateurs and the Colorado Restaurant Association.

The Outdoor Dining Program was supposed to end on Oct. 31, 2020, but the city announced last year that it would be extended until the end of October 2021.

Businesses not impacting the public right of way could request a 120-day extension for outdoor seating past Oct. 31, and restaurants in streets or sidewalks could request 90-day extensions.

In August, Denver transportation workers began ending the temporary Shared Streets Initiative that began during the pandemic as a way to promote social distancing.

The program designated streets where people could safely walk, roll and recreate while maintaining some distance from one another.

Areas prioritized for shared streets were those with greater population densities, where adjacent parks were seeing significant use and reaching capacity, and areas of the city without immediate access to a park or trail.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said it will launch a planning effort the year to develop guidelines around what a permanent program would look like for Denver.

