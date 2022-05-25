When are Denver area swimming pools opening?

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, Denver Parks and Recreation will delay the opening of its outdoor pools.

DENVER — Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) will close six indoor swimming pools this summer so it can prioritize the staffing of its outdoor pools.

Denver will push back the opening of its outdoor pools to Monday, June 13 to allow for additional lifeguard certification courses.

DPR said it will have 24 swimming pools open this summer, including 14 outdoor pools, based on its staffing levels and success of its recruitment of workers.

Interested applicants can attend a swimming pre-test on May 25, May 26, May 27 or June 16 at various locations, said DPR. To help with summer operations, DPR is offering overtime pay to all on-call and non-exempt employees from across the department. Applications are being accepted online.

The six indoor pools to temporarily close are:

Ashland Recreation Center Nearest DPR pools: Rude Recreation Center, Aztlan Recreation Center, Berkeley Park.

Central Park Recreation Center Nearest DPR pools: Montbello, Martin Luther King Jr. and Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Centers.

Scheitler Recreation Center Nearest DPR pools: Berkeley Park and Aztlan Recreation Center

Twentieth Street Recreation Center Nearest DPR pools: Glenarm Recreation Center, Argo Park, Mestizo Curtis Park.

Washington Park Recreation Center Nearest DPR pools: Harvard Gulch, Harvey Park and Carla Madison Recreation Centers; Ruby Hill Park.

Montclair Recreation Center (previously scheduled due to maintenance) Nearest DPR pools: Cook Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.

> Find Denver pool schedules at DenverGov.org/SwimmingPools.

Arvada

Apex Park and Recreation District will not open the Lake Arbor Outdoor Pool this summer; however, the Fitzmorris Outdoor Pool will now be open seven days a week.

> Find Arvada pool schedules at APEXPRD.org.

Aurora

All six City of Aurora outdoor pools will be open this summer beginning Saturday, May 28. Pools will be open on a limited basis throughout the week due to a lifeguard shortage.

The two Aurora spraygrounds, located at Great Plains Park and Red-tailed Hawk Park, will be open daily Memorial Day through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

> Find Aurora pool schedules at AuroraGov.org/Pools.

Boulder

The Scott Carpenter leisure pool will open Monday, May 30. The Scott Carpenter lap pool opened Monday, May 23.

The City of Boulder will close Spruce Pool for the 2022 summer season due to a lifeguard shortage.

"We were only able to hire 90 of the 140 lifeguards needed to be able to operate both Scott Carpenter and Spruce pools," said a statement from the city. "The significant quantity of lifeguards and resources needed to open this facility at any level is not possible."

> Find Boulder pool schedules at BoulderColorado.gov.

Centennial

The City of Centennial has delayed the opening date for its Holly, Franklin and Harlow outdoor pools. Staff and contractors are working to open the pools as soon as possible, which is anticipated in early June.

Cook Creek Pool will open as planned on Saturday, May 28, and indoor pools at Goodson, Buck and Lone Tree recreation centers are open year-round.

> Find Centennial pool schedules at SSPRD.org.

Highlands Ranch

Highlands Ranch Community Association will open its outdoor swimming pools on Friday, May 27.

> Find Highlands Ranch pool schedules at HRCAOnline.org.

Lakewood

The City of Lakewood will open its outdoor pool and splash locations for the season on Saturday, May 28.

> Find Lakewood pool schedules at Lakewood.org.

Thornton

The City of Thornton will open its City Pool and Park Village Pool on Saturday, June 4.

> Find Thornton pool schedules at ThorntonCO.gov.

Westminster

The City of Westminster will open its Countryside Outdoor Pool on Memorial Day.

> Find Westminster pool schedules at CityofWestminster.us.

