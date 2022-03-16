Denver's largest powwow returns this weekend

The public is invited to the 46th Denver March Powwow from Friday through Sunday.

DENVER — A Colorado tradition returns to the Denver Coliseum this weekend.

The 46th annual Denver March Powwow takes place Friday through Sunday.

The general public is invited to attend the Denver March Powwow where there will be dancers, storytellers, vendors, arts, crafts, fry bread concessions and more.

The modern powwow is a social gathering where Native Americans come together to sing and dance and honor their heritage. Many different tribes will attend this weekend's event in Denver.

Tickets are sold at the Denver Coliseum door for $7 per day for adults 60 and under ($20 for a three-day pass), $3 for adults 60 and older ($9 for a three-day pass) and children six and under are free. Tickets can also be purchased in advance at AXS.com but service fees are added.

The Denver March Powwow began in 1974 the Denver Indian Center. As the event grew, the powwow moved to the National Western Stock Show arena and later the Denver Coliseum. The show has continued to grow in size and attracts one of the largest number of collectors of authentic Native American-made crafts.

For more information, visit DenverMarchPowwow.org.

Here's the ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/394773/denver-march-powwow-2022-tickets Remember AXS will add their... Posted by Denver March Powwow on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

