The Park People’s tree distribution program — Denver Digs Trees — has helped add a ton of green to city blocks. And though it seems a wee bit early to be thinking about spring, now’s the time to apply for free and low-cost medium to large shade trees that will be distributed in the spring.

All Denver residents are eligible for the deals, regardless of where they live in the city.

For each tree you request, you must identify whether it is a “Street Tree” or a “Yard Tree”. You may apply for Street Trees, Yard Trees or both.

Street Trees are for planting along the street (in the public right-of-way). These trees may be planted either in the “tree lawn” (area between the sidewalk and the curb) or, in the absence of a tree lawn, at a distance within 10 feet of the curb. In many cases, the public right-of-way extends into your yard.

If you agree to plant a “Street Tree”, the tree is free for 2019.

Yard Trees are for planting in your yard (on private property). These trees may be planted in front, back, or side yards. At a site without a tree lawn these are any trees planted 11 feet or more from the curb. It costs $35 per tree you plant in your yard ($10 if you live in one of 28 target neighborhoods or free to those with financial hardship).

This is an amazing deal as these trees normally cost about $150 each.

Apply early and get your choice of tree variety specially selected for our climate. In early April, you’ll receive a letter to confirm which tree(s) you’ve been approved for and where to pick up your tree(s). And you’ll have to pick up your tree(s) between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on April 20 (yep, you have to plant them yourself).

Learn more and apply online at The Park People website. In both cases, applications are due no later than Feb. 15. Questions? Call 303-722-6262.

