Denver Restaurant Week - a weeklong holiday for Mile High foodies - kicks off Friday for its 15th year.

More than 240 restaurants will take part this year, making Denver Restaurant Week one of the largest and most popular restaurant weeks in the country.

As has been the case in recent years, the pricing structure has three tiers: $25, $35 and $45.

Although it's called Denver Restaurant Week, there are eateries in Broomfield, Lafayette, Lakewood, Boulder, Greenwood Village, Morrison and more.

This year is a little different - Denver Milk Market is the first-ever food hall/marketplace to participate in Denver Restaurant Week, highlighting the rapidly growing trend of artisan markets in The Mile High City.

