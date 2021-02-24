Denver Restaurant Week moves to patio-friendly spring

Restaurants across Denver will offer specially-priced menus with an emphasis on patio dining, takeout and delivery this spring.

DENVER — The annual Denver Restaurant Week will allow restaurants to maximize outdoor seating by moving from its traditional February week to the spring.

Denver Restaurant Week will take place Friday, April 23 to Sunday, May 2, Visit Denver announced Wednesday.

While the annual culinary showcase was originally created to encourage restaurant visits during the slower winter months, the move to spring will help to encourage the return of safe-dining as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, as well continue to emphasize to-go and delivery options.

> Above video: Future of restaurants after COVID.

“Above anything else, we want to ensure we are focusing on advocacy for our restaurant partners, while keeping the health and safety of the community top of mind,” said Richard W. Scharf, Visit Denver president and CEO. “We have an excellent culinary scene that is having a tough time right now through no fault of its own, so we wanted to build a new spring program that still offers as many to-go options as ever while increasing access to safe dine-in options as well.”

Denver Restaurant Week will again feature specially-priced menus from restaurants across the Denver area.

Visit Denver said participating restaurants will create a multi-course dinner based on one of the three available price points: $25, $35 or $45.

Restaurants can register to participate beginning on Tuesday, March 2 at DenverRestaurantWeek.com. Participating restaurants and menus will be announced on Wednesday, March 31.

“We are thrilled to participate again in Denver Restaurant Week,” said Marla Yetka, co-founder of Bigsby’s Folly Winery & Restaurant. “The previous programs proved to be some of our most successful weeks ever, with record sales, great margins and introductions to new patrons that have transformed into repeat guests.”

Last November, Visit Denver held the first-ever fall Denver Restaurant Week to help drive business during the pandemic.

“We have done this for 17 consecutive years, but it has never meant more to the restaurants and to the community than it does this year,” Scharf said. “Our nationally-recognized and award-winning culinary scene is a huge part of Denver’s brand and destination appeal and these restaurants, as well as their hard working staffs, need our support more than ever.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.