Denver's Rialto Café to permanently close after 23 years

Cafe owner Kevin Brown said the loss of downtown visitors made it impossible to sustain the business and its operations.

DENVER — Downtown Denver's Rialto Café announced Monday it will be permanently closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 16.

"It is with great heartfelt sadness, that after 23 years of serving the Denver community, Rialto Café will be closing its doors permanently on Aug. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m.," said Rialto Café owner Kevin Brown.

Rialto Café, located on the 16th Street Mall at Curtis Street, just two blocks from the Denver Performing Arts Complex, opened in March 1997.

"We have been so lucky to have so many loyal patrons throughout the years, but the majority of our business also depended heavily on visitors to downtown brought by the Colorado Convention Center and Denver Center for Performing Arts, and the many downtown hotels," said Brown. "Unfortunately, with so many of these closures and cancellations, we are not able to sustain our business and its operations."

"We want to thank all our guests and friends who have dined at Rialto Café over the years," said Brown. "We will deeply miss celebrating birthdays and special dates with you, serving Denver’s best brunch on weekends, and hosting all the many meetings and events in our Banquet and Catering department."



"We also want to thank all of our wonderful employees, some have been with us since we first opened our doors in March of 1997! We will miss you and wish you all the best for your continued success."