DENVER —

A new art museum has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Denver Selfie Museum, the newcomer is located at 1525 Market St. in Lower Downtown.

The museum provides the backdrop for visitors to take pictures and, of course, selfies in front of various types of artwork and interactive displays. It encourages people to 'touch, explore and laugh' throughout its many exhibits. All you need is a camera. The 303Magazine wrote, 'The museum features ball pits, a swinging chair dangling alongside hanging bananas, a mirrored room and other whimsical installations that really do make interesting Instagrams.'

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Denver Selfie Museum is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Natalia M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 9, wrote, 'Awesome place for people who love taking pictures. There are so many photo opportunities and all exhibits are super cute and creative. Also loved the fact that many pieces were created by local Denver artists.'

Yelper Nata M. added, “We had a great time. There are so many installations to take photos with and the staff was helpful enough to show us the poses and took lots of pictures for us.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Denver Selfie Museum is open from noon–8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.

