Colorado cheesesteak restaurant closes

The eatery touted it had "Denver's No. 1 cheesesteak, 18 years running."

DENVER — A downtown Denver cheesesteak institution has closed its doors.

Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks announced it has "closed indefinitely."

"We regret to inform you that Denver Ted's is closed indefinitely effective of April 18," the restaurant says in a recorded phone message. "We hope to see you in the future and do look online to see what the new information is."

"We want to thank all of you for being great and loyal customers, and we do wish you the best in the future," the message says.

Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks was located at 21st Street and Lawrence Street in downtown Denver, three blocks from Coors Field's first base entrance.

The eatery's website said it served "Denver's No. 1 cheesesteak, 18 years running."

Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks joins a growing list of Colorado restaurants closing in recent weeks.

Denver sports bar Blake Street Tavern permanently closed its doors in early April. The tavern, which opened in 2003, had been a favorite near Coors Field near downtown Denver in the Five Points neighborhood.

Italian and Mexican restaurant Piccolo closed on April 30 after 50 years of operation in southeast Denver, on South Monaco Parkway, near Interstate 25 and Hampden Avenue.

Twin Dragon Restaurant in Englewood also closed April 30 after operating for 47 years.

