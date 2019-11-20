DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced that ticket sales for the Denver engagement of Disney's The Lion King are about to begin.

Ticket sales will begin promptly at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.at DenverCenter.org.

The Disney Theatrical Production of Disney's The Lion King will leap onto the Buell Theatre stage on Wednesday, May 13 for a five-week engagement through Sunday, June 14.

DCPA reminds theater-goers that its website is the only authorized ticket vendor for the show and that anyone who decides to buy tickets from a third-party vendor runs the risk of being a fraud victim.

The Lion King won six Tony Awards in 1998 including Best Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Choreography, and Best Direction of a Musical.

North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers and 25 global Lion King productions have been seen by more than 100 million people since 1997, according to DCPA.

