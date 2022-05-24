Denver's last operating trolley makes its return this summer

The Denver Trolley is the city's last operating trolley. It kicks off its season this week.

DENVER — The last operating trolley in the city of Denver kicks off its operating season over Memorial Day weekend.

The historic Denver Trolley will operate from Saturday, May 28 through Sunday, Aug. 14.

Running along the South Platte River for more than 30 years, the trolley will operate on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 10 a.m. with the last departure at 1:30 p.m.

The Denver Trolley departs from the home platform at REI/Confluence Park every 30 minutes. Tickets are $7 for anyone 13 and older and $3 for kids between 4 and 12. Kids under 4 are free. Tickets can be purchased online.

Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes and include a narration about the surrounding area.

Denver once had an extensive electric rail transit system that included over 250 miles of city tracks and 40 miles of high-speed interurbans connecting Denver with Golden and Boulder, according to the Denver Trolley website.

With the arrival of the automobile and a new bus system, all trolley service was abandoned in 1950. The Denver Trolley is a small part of that rail transit system that was restored and preserved for the future.

