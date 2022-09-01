Denver's 3 largest venues prepare for busy Sunday

Empower Field, Ball Arena and Coors Field are ready for a busy weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Sports and music fans will have a lot to do this weekend when Denver's three largest entertainment venues host football, hockey, baseball and a concert.

Empower Field at Mile High, Coors Field and Ball Arena will all see large crowds come through their games with events planned Sunday afternoon and evening.

Ball Arena and Coors Field will also host events Friday night.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) reminds the public to be vigilant and safe due to the large number of events in close proximity.

DPD said the large events will result in more pedestrians, cyclists and vehicle traffic in the downtown area. DPD said fans should utilize RTD mass transit, consider carpooling or ridesharing and allow for extra time.

Empower Field at Mile High

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers

The new-look Denver Broncos make their long-awaited return to "Sunday Night Football" on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson and the Broncos host Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.

Broadcast coverage begins at 5 p.m. on 9NEWS. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. Some tickets are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

Ball Arena

Alabama

Alabama, one of the best-selling groups of all time, is scheduled to perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Country Music Hall of Fame country rock group will be joined by special guest Jamey Johnson at the arena concert. Alabama has sold 80 million albums, notched 43 No. 1 singles and has won dozens of CMA and ACM Awards.

Ticketmaster.com is the place for tickets, starting at $25.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Stanley Cup champions return to the ice at Ball Arena on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason with split-squad games at Minnesota and at home at Ball Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster.com.

Coors Field

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

This is the final weekend to see the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field this season. The Rockies host the San Diego Padres Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday's 1:10 p.m. game is the last home game of the year — plus, there's a beach towel giveaway. Tickets are sold at Rockies.com/Tickets.

The Rockies, who failed to qualify for the postseason, play four road games next week before ending the season on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Los Angeles.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.