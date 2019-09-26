DENVER — The Denver Zoo has unveiled its free days schedule for 2020.

As part of the Denver Zoo's commitment to make the zoo accessible to families all across Colorado, guests can visit for no cost on the following days:

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

Denver Zoo has two remaining free days in 2019 on Monday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 8.

The zoo advises guests to arrive early on the free days and plan to carpool or use public transportation to get to the zoo.

RELATED: Fun facts about the Denver Zoo's new lion cub

Meet the Denver Zoo's new lion cub Denver Zoo's new lion cub Denver Zoo's new lion cub Denver Zoo's new lion cub

Denver Zoo offers discounted tickets to individuals receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) from August 1 through April 30. Admission is $1 per person for up to 10 people. Learn more at DenverZoo.org/Discounted-Tickets.

RELATED: Denver Zoo's Tensing the Rhino is pregnant

RELATED: All that trash you see in the Denver Zoo's orangutan exhibit is actually supposed to be there

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS



