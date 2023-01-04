Denver Zoo has 'free day' lottery 7 times in 2023

Free Denver Zoo tickets are only available through an online lottery system.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver Zoo will again offer seven days with free admission in 2023.

The zoo will issue free tickets for each of the days using an online lottery system that will randomly select winners. Denver Zoo said no tickets will be available day-of at the gate.

Anyone who wants to attend a free day must register online during a five-day lottery period for the chance to obtain up to five free tickets.

The next registration system opens Sunday, Jan. 8, for a free day on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Free Day in 2023

Friday, Jan. 6 (lottery period: Dec. 26-29)

(lottery period: Dec. 26-29) Sunday, Jan. 22 (lottery period: Jan. 8-14)

(lottery period: Jan. 8-14) Sunday, Feb. 5 (lottery period: Jan. 22-28)

(lottery period: Jan. 22-28) Sunday, April 9 (lottery period: March 26-April 1)

(lottery period: March 26-April 1) Saturday, Oct. 7 (lottery period: Sept. 23-29)

(lottery period: Sept. 23-29) Tuesday, Nov. 7 (lottery period: Oct. 24-30)

(lottery period: Oct. 24-30) Sunday, Nov. 12 (lottery period: Oct. 29-Nov. 4)

Denver Zoo members can visit on a free day by reserving their tickets with their membership as usual.

Home to almost 3,000 animals representing more than 450 species, Denver Zoo is among the most-visited destinations in Colorado, serving nearly 2 million people per year.

For more information about the zoo's free days, visit DenverZoo.org/Free-Days.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.