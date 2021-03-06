Denver Zoo offering 7 Free Days in 2022

The first Free Day is on Jan. 7, with a ticket lottery open now through Dec. 30.

DENVER — Time to gather the kiddos for family fun as the Denver Zoo announced Monday that it is offering seven free days in 2022, starting with one next week.

The zoo will provide a limited number of tickets for each Free Day using an online lottery system that will randomly select winners.

Anyone who wants to attend a Free Day must register online during the five-day open lottery period for a chance to obtain up to five vouchers for its corresponding Free Day. No tickets will be available day-of at the gate.

The first Free Day is on Jan. 7, with the lottery period open now through Dec. 30.

“Providing access to everyone in the community, especially underserved groups that may not have the chance to experience nature and wildlife, is one of our top priorities and critical to our mission,” Denver Zoo President and CEO Bert Vescolani said. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to visit the Zoo on our Free Days to get inspired by our 3,000 wild animals.”

Home to almost 3,000 animals representing more than 450 species, the Denver Zoo is among the most visited cultural destinations in Colorado, serving almost 2 million people per year, according to a press release.

A complete list of 2022 Free Days follows:

Friday, Jan. 7 (lottery period: Dec. 26-30)

Saturday, Jan. 22 (lottery period: Jan. 10-14)

Sunday, Feb. 6 (lottery period: Jan. 25-29)

Sunday, April 10 (lottery period: March 29-April 2)

Saturday, Oct. 8 (lottery period: Sept. 26-30)

Tuesday, Nov. 1 (lottery period: Oct. 20-24)

(lottery period: Oct. 20-24) Sunday, Nov. 13 (lottery period: Nov. 1-5)